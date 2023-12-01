OTT Releases This Week: From Chittha To Mission Raniganj Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let's have a look: The film delves into the life of Eeswaran and his 8-year-old niece. Eeswaran develops a deep bond with the girl, raising her as his own daughter, showcasing the nuances of their relationship: SiddharthGenre: Drama, ThrillerPlatform: Disney+HotstarRelease Date: November 28Family SwitchPlot: 'Family Switch' revolves around the Walker family. Jess and Bill Walker face challenges with their teenage children, leading to a humorous twist where parents and kids switch bodies due to a cosmic event: Jennifer Garner and Ed HelmsGenre: Family, ComedyPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: November 30Mission RaniganjPlot: Based on the real-life Raniganj Coalfields collapse, this film follows Jaswant Singh Gill's heroic rescue of 65 miners. It showcases the determination and challenges faced during one of history's most successful coal mine rescues: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Kumud MishraGenre: Biographical DramaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 1DhoothaPlot: In this supernatural thriller, Naga Chaitanya plays an investigative journalist unravelling mysteries linked to newspapers predicting tragedies. His journey leads him through a series of enigmatic events: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani ShankarGenre: Supernatural, ThrillerPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: December 1Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyPlot: In this final instalment, Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, embarks on a grand adventure led by his goddaughter. This marks Ford's last appearance as the iconic archaeologist: Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-BridgeGenre: AdventurePlatform: Disney+HotstarRelease Date: December 1Sweet Home Season 2Plot: Returning for its second season, this South Korean show explores a dystopian world where human desires turn into terrifying entities. The survivors from Green Home face new challenges in hazardous landscapes: Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si and Park Gyu YoungGenre: Thriller, DystopianPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 1Zara Hatke Zara BachkePlot: This film follows a couple's struggle to buy a house using a government programme. They pretend to seek divorce to move away from family, showcasing the dynamics of their relationship: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali KhanGenre: DramaPlatform: JioCinemaRelease Date: December 2

MENAFN01122023007365015876ID1107520556