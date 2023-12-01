Prices And Improvement Of Service Quality Vital In Tourism Sector: MP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Reducing costs and improving service quality are very important
in the tourism sector. It can increase the sustainability of
tourism revenues , Azernews informs that this was told by MP Vugar
Bayramov.
He stressed that in the first 10 months of this year, the
dynamics of the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan have been
maintained, and the growth of the number of visitors from Europe
has continued.
While the number of tourists visiting our country increased by
30.3 percent, the increase in the number of European visitors was
41.9 percent. During that period, 1 million 723 thousand foreigners
visited Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the decline in the number of
visitors from the Gulf countries continued. In the first 10 months
of 2023, the number of visitors from Arab states to Azerbaijan
decreased by 7.4 percent.
The greatest increase is accounted for by 3 Asian countries: the
number of arrivals from China increased 7.3 times, from South Korea
3.5 times, and from Turkmenistan 2.7 times. The number of arrivals
from CIS countries increased by 49.6 percent and reached 692.6
thousand people.
After the energy sector, tourism is the sector that brings the
most foreign currency to the country. In 2019, a year before the
pandemic, more than 3 million tourists came to the country, and
this year, foreigners spent about 2.6 billion dollars in
Azerbaijan.
From this point of view, he said, it is important to update the
country of origin of tourist arrivals, especially to strengthen
cooperation in this area with countries located in Europe and
Southeast Asia.
