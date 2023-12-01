Renewed US-China Ties Bode Well For Climate Action

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The relationship between the US and China is the most important in the world, and it has been unstable and sometimes under extreme stress in recent years. But a recent meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in California may bring new momentum for global climate action.

Climate change is a priority area of cooperation for the two countries, and a key document was released just ahead of the presidents' meeting. The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis reaffirms the two countries' support for climate action and further institutionalizes their cooperation.

The leaders of both countries understand that solving the climate crisis requires global collective action – especially from the world's two largest polluters, who between them account for 44% of the world's carbon emissions . Even during a time of crisis in their bilateral relations, the US and China still tried to maintain regular exchanges on climate change thanks to strong personal ties between their climate envoys.

With Israel-Gaza and the long-lasting Ukraine-Russia war both creating problems for US foreign policy, Biden wants to rebuild the relationship with China. At the same time, China eagerly wants to reduce tensions in order to remove trade and investment restrictions imposed by the US . Climate change is a way for the two countries to rebuild trust.

Climate envoys Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry at the 2021 climate conference in Glasgow. Image: Alamy via The Conversation / Jane Barlow



Strengthening climate cooperation

The Sunnylands statement notes a working group will be set up to accelerate climate actions. This group was initially planned in 2021 but stalled after senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in the summer of 2022.