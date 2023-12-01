(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Healthcare City Records a 12% Year-on-Year Increase as it Celebrates 21 Years of Excellence and Empowering Partnerships





. DHCC recorded an increase in its facilities, with a total of 481 registered in its ecosystem

Dubai, 30 November 2023 - Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the enabling healthcare and wellness destination, witnessed a 12% year-on-year growth as it marks 21 years of unwavering commitment to sustainable health and wellness, under the guidance of visionary leadership and fortified by strategic partnerships.

The successful journey is highlighted by the increase of registered facilities, with a total of 481 facilities in its ecosystem– of which 195 are clinical facilities, in addition to a total of 19 facilities expanded their operations in the last year alone. DHCC marked the groundbreaking of Prime Hospital, expanded Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai and opened Kandinsky Clinic, the first Russian clinic in Dubai, extending services to different communities within the UAE. Additionally, 130 international companies now have their regional offices based in DHCC, underscoring their trust in Dubai and the free zone.



Allae Almanini, Chief Financial Officer, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: 'We strive to achieve a continuous development in the UAE's healthcare ecosystem and our growth results are a testament of our relentless pursuit of innovation and strategic partnerships. Our persistence in delivering excellence will surely continue to flourish into more success stories, presenting unmatched opportunities for our business partners and further solidifying our position as the enabling healthcare and wellness destination, contributing to the revolution of sustainable healthcare landscape in the UAE and the region.”

Since its establishment in 2002, the free zone has played a significant role in shaping the future of healthcare investment and enabling the growth of its business partners. This year, the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of the DHCC, partnered with KLAIM and Jade Healthcare Consultancy to enhance performance and streamline operations for its business partners.



Moreover, and in line with DHCC's objective to enhance healthcare delivery to meet the growing demands of the UAE's healthcare sector, C37 was introduced in 2021. The UAE's first private medical workspace, fully managed and operated by DHCC, was designed for UAE-based or visiting doctors seeking an independent, part-time practice solution to enable healthcare beyond borders. Over the last 12 months, the number of doctors at C37 has tripled to 28, including 14 international experts, who performed 5,619 procedures at the private medical workspace. DHCC has also partnered with Dubai SME to nurture Emirati entrepreneurs. Throughout the years, DHCC has expanded significantly, contributing to Dubai's economic landscape. The latest statistics reveal DHCC's remarkable economic contribution towards Dubai's GDP reached AED 2.8 billion in 2021 - a testament to its strategic agreements with prominent stakeholders, boosting healthcare offerings, supporting business growth and expanding its community.



Guided by innovative sustainable healthcare practices and bolstered by strategic collaborations, DHCC has enhanced its service spectrum and operational effectiveness by adopting eco-friendly measures throughout the free zone, reflecting a comprehensive commitment to health and wellness that harmonizes cutting-edge care with environmental sustainability.

