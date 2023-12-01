Pansari Group Participates In The 15Th Edition Of“The India Food Forum 2023”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 30th Nov 2023 - Pansari Group, the leading FMCG brand participating in the 15th edition of the India Food Forum in Mumbai. During the event, Pansari is showcasing its complete range of products at its exclusive stall. The brand aims to engage with its consumer base in Western and Southern India during the event, to establish a stronger presence in the Western Indian markets. This presents a valuable opportunity for brand marketing and business expansion. The two-day event is scheduled to happen at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake on November 30th and December 1st, 2023, from 10 AM to 6 PM.



Prominent entities in the food manufacturing, marketing, and retailing sectors will showcase their top products, establish connections with emerging D2C brands, engage with investors and channel partners, and glean profound insights and expertise from industry leaders at the India Food Forum 2023. Established in 2008 with the backing of the Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI), the India Food Forum stands as one of the country's major food retailing platforms.



This year, Pansari Group is showcasing the Pansari Epicure and range of its other Pansari products in the India Food Forum at Stall No. BR-17. This latest venture by Pansari Group is set to redefine the HoReCa B2B segment by providing a comprehensive array of high-quality food ingredients to professional chefs, purchase managers, and small restaurant owners. Offering an exquisite variety of Rice, Oil, and Millet, along with the flavorful Chef's Seasoning and Shasha spices, PANSARI EPICURE is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of the HORECA sector.



The company is also set to showcase its newest product introduction for 2023, "Mojee," featuring a premium range of syrups alongside the recently launched "Pansari Chai" which vows to provide a distinctive and delightful experience for tea enthusiasts.



Shammi Agarwal, Director of Pansari Group says, "We are thrilled to unveil our premier product range at the 15th edition of The India Food Forum 2023. At Pansari Group, we firmly believe that the essence of any culinary masterpiece resides in its ingredients. The Indian Food Forum provides us with an ideal platform to showcase our finest products, explore innovative technologies, solutions, and tools to elevate our business and gather profound insights and knowledge from industry leaders. We extend a warm invitation for you to join us at Stall No. BR-17 during the India Food Forum 2023 and savor the taste of the future with Pansari Group"





About Pansari Group



Pansari Group has been a leading FMCG brand for over 60 years whose vision is to promote home-cooked meals for healthy living. The brand is continuously embracing new possibilities, keeps a close eye on the consumers' ever-evolving needs, and adapts readily to changing circumstances.



