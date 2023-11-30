Ooredoo Kuwait and SPARK Athletic Center Join Forces for a Pioneering Partnership in Sports and Wellness

(MENAFN- BPG Group) In a significant move underscoring its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development, Ooredoo has forged a strategic partnership with SPARK Kuwait, the nation's premier sports gym. The collaboration aims to sponsor a diverse array of sports activities and events, aligning with both entities' dedication to fostering a healthier and more active community.



The signing ceremony, attended by key representatives including Naser Abdulla, Director Marketing Communications and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, and Abdul Mohsen Al-Babtain, CEO, and Farah Al-Babtain, Operations Manager, from SPARK Athletic Center, marks the initiation of an exciting collaboration between the telecommunications giant and the leading sports facility.



SPARK Athletic Center offers an extensive range of activities, including specialized training tailored to individuals seeking to improve performance and reduce the risk of injury. Whether through group classes, one-on-one personal training, group PT, or athletic team sessions, clients will find a path to achieve their health and fitness goals.



Naser AlAbdulla, Director Marketing Communications and Social Media, expressed, "At Ooredoo, we are committed to providing our customers with a comprehensive Companying experience, encompassing top-notch services, advanced technological solutions, and exceptional benefits and offers that cater to various lifestyles."



He reiterated Ooredoo's dedication to establishing partnerships with leading institutions across different sectors to better meet customer needs and expectations. Simultaneously, he emphasized Ooredoo's active support for sustainability initiatives, highlighting the encouragement for customers to engage in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle.



Abdulmohsen Al-Babtain, CEO of SPARK Athletic Center, expressed delight at the partnership, stating, "SPARK Kuwait is delighted and proud to be partnering with Ooredoo and to be sharing this journey together in creating an impact for the future generation in Kuwait."



He further outlined SPARK Athletic Center's vision to lead in sports and elevate the overall health of the community, creating a unique, high-end sports facility with top-notch service and care. Al-Babtain commended Ooredoo's leadership for playing a pivotal role in helping SPARK Gym become the leading tennis facility in the Middle East, revolutionizing sports, fitness, health, and leisure in the region.



SPARK Gym boasts world-class sports facilities, including tennis and squash courts, paddle and racquet courts, basketball courts, and a fully equipped swimming pool. The club also features the largest sports and fitness center in Kuwait, along with social lounges for its members.

Ooredoo continues to provide customers with a variety of offers, rewards, and prizes throughout the year, all designed to suit their interests, while remaining dedicated to offering top-notch, highly advanced, and secure Companying services.





