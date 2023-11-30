OSCE Supports Negotiations On Peace Treaty Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani, said at the opening of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting that the OSCE supports the negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"The OSCE Chairmanship supports the continuation of the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan towards a peace treaty."

The chairman noted that constructive and inclusive dialogue is the only way to sustainable peace.

It should be noted that a meeting of the OSCE Foreign Affairs Council is taking place in the capital of Northern Macedonia, Skopje. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is taking part in the event.