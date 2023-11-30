OSCE Supports Negotiations On Peace Treaty Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Northern
Macedonia Bujar Osmani, said at the opening of the OSCE Ministerial
Council meeting that the OSCE supports the negotiations on the
peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"The OSCE Chairmanship supports the continuation of the
negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan towards a peace
treaty."
The chairman noted that constructive and inclusive dialogue is
the only way to sustainable peace.
It should be noted that a meeting of the OSCE Foreign Affairs
Council is taking place in the capital of Northern Macedonia,
Skopje. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is taking part
in the event.
