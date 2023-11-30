Bapco Energies showcases Bapco Refining’s Occupational Safety Efforts at Environment, Health, and Safety Week

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

Manama, Bahrain – 29 November 2023: Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched the Environment, Health, and Safety Week activities at City Centre Bahrain.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Energies, in the attendance of Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, CEO of Bapco Refining, Mr. Yasser Al Abbasi, President of Gulf Petrochemicals Industries Company (GPIC), Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed, Secretary General of Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), and several group executives.

Aimed primarily to highlight the significance of adopting and applying environmental responsibility, health, and safety principles, the pavilion at City Centre Bahrain showcased efforts to promote a safety culture. Through this initiative, Bapco Energies seeks to encourage individuals to adopt safe practices at work and in daily life, contributing to a secure environment free of accidents and injuries.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Thomas stated: “Bapco Energies is committed to raising community awareness and fostering a safety culture. Personal safety and caring for the environment does not stop at the work site; our families count on us, whether its protecting the environment for the next generation, or making sure we come home safe every day.”

In addition to showcasing Bapco Refining’s Environment, Health, and Safety efforts, the pavilion included an interactive exhibition, an educational corner, and various stations providing engaging activities focused on energy conservation, safe driving, and road tanker safety.

The increasing social impact of Environment, Health, and Safety Week has transformed it into a well-established tradition in the Bahraini society since 1980. Bapco Energies sponsors this event within the framework of community partnership, promoting initiatives as part of its steadfast commitment to supporting societal well-being and spreading the principles and values of the environment, health, and safety.





