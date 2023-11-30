-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Army Conducts Best Psychologist Competition


11/30/2023 3:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the action plan for 2023 approved by the Defense Minister, the Best Psychologist competition of the year was held among the winners selected in the Azerbaijan Army's types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, combined military units, and special educational institutions, Azernew s reports.

The focus of the competition is to increase the knowledge and skills of military psychologists and the right application of methods and tools related to psychological work.

Following the results of the competition, the winner was determined among the military psychologists with the highest results.

MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107514350

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search