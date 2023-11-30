Azerbaijan Army Conducts Best Psychologist Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the action plan for 2023 approved by the Defense
Minister, the Best Psychologist competition of the year was held
among the winners selected in the Azerbaijan Army's types of troops
(forces), Army Corps, formations, combined military units, and
special educational institutions, Azernew s
reports.
The focus of the competition is to increase the knowledge and
skills of military psychologists and the right application of
methods and tools related to psychological work.
Following the results of the competition, the winner was
determined among the military psychologists with the highest
results.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107514350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.