Azerbaijan Army Conducts Best Psychologist Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the action plan for 2023 approved by the Defense Minister, the Best Psychologist competition of the year was held among the winners selected in the Azerbaijan Army's types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, combined military units, and special educational institutions, Azernew s reports.

The focus of the competition is to increase the knowledge and skills of military psychologists and the right application of methods and tools related to psychological work.

Following the results of the competition, the winner was determined among the military psychologists with the highest results.