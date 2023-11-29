Celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day with 52% Off at Bab Al Qasr Hotel Dining Outlets

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: The capital's favorite address, Bab Al Qasr Hotel, invites you to celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day with a remarkable 52% discount on selected dining experiences throughout the day. Indulge in an unmatched culinary journey with exclusive offers at the hotel's premier dining destinations.



Saturday Brunch at the Artisan Kitchen

Enjoy a sumptuous Saturday brunch at the Artisan Kitchen, elevated with a Live performance by Rosario. Revel in a variety of delectable dishes set against a vibrant atmosphere. The original price of the Saturday Brunch is AED 285 per person, but for this special celebration, guests can take advantage of a 52% discount, bringing the price down to AED 137 per person.



Saturday International Dinner Buffet at the Artisan Kitchen

For those who prefer an evening affair, delight your taste buds with an extravagant selection of international cuisines at Artisan Kitchen with its Saturday International Dinner buffet, which is originally priced at AED 225 per person, but with 52% off, the price will mark down to only AED 108 per person.



Delightful Treats at the Rosemary Lobby Lounge

The Rosemary Lobby Lounge also invites guests to enjoy a 52% discount on all items, including coffee, tea, pastries, and cakes throughout the day. This is a perfect opportunity to relax in the warm ambiance of the lounge while savoring exquisite beverages and delightful treats.



Elias Saad, The Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, stated, "At Bab Al Qasr Hotel, we are honored to be a part of the UAE's rich heritage, and we are thrilled to celebrate the 52nd National Day with our valued guests. These special promotions reflect our commitment to mark noteworthy occasions to be filled with the spirit of joy and camaraderie."



