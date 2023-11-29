Hamas urges news agencies to show amount of demolition caused by Israel in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian group Hamas has urged news agencies to enhance their attendance in the Gaza Strip and show the amount of demolition made by Israel in the strip since the conflict started on October 7.



“We call on journalists and international media agencies to intensify their presence in the Gaza Strip to see the extent of the destruction and signs of genocide committed by the (Israeli) occupation and its Nazi army against children, defenseless civilians and all infrastructure,” it stated.



The declaration referred to "the discovery of dozens of bodies of Palestinian civilians under the rubble in the Sabra area and other areas of Gaza City and the extent of the destruction that occurred to the Islamic University, which is one of the most important scientific institutions.”



Hamas declared that the damage “confirms the horror of what the people of Gaza were subjected to in a war of genocide, the goal of which was to push them to exile."



Qatar declared a deal late Monday to lengthen a first four-day humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas for two more days, in which more prisoner swaps are going to be made.



Israel started a huge military campaign in the Gaza Strip after a cross-border assault by Hamas on October 7.



It has since murdered more than 15,000 civilians, involving 6,150 children as well as 4,000 women, as reported by health authorities in the area.

