Azerbaijan To Give Back Depositors Over Centum Million Of Bust Muganbank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Over the last
two days, compensation of more than 100.9 million manat ($59.3
million) have been paid to 2,983 protected depositors of
Azerbaijan's Muganbank OJSC, which is in liquidation, Azerbaijan
Deposit Insurance Fund told Trend .
Citing the fund, this amounted to around half of the bank's
expected compensation amount.
"Once again we remind depositors that the provision of
compensation payments will be carried out in accordance with the
requirements of the legislation, and there is no reason to worry
about it," the fund said.
The Deposit Insurance Fund's website has detailed information on
the compensation payment process.
The fund makes compensation payments through the International
Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) and Kapital Bank.
