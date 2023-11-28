420 With CNW - Umass Study Concludes High Schoolers' Likelihood To Use Cannabis Isn't Heightened By Legalization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A new study has found that high schoolers are

not as likely to use cannabis

following the drug's legalization. This finding weakens prior claims that youth who know or think that their friends, siblings or parents use cannabis may have a heightened risk for marijuana use and additional intervention and prevention strategies need to be implemented to reduce said risk.

The study, which was carried out by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst , included associate professor Jennifer Whitehill of...

