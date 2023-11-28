Brazilian Artists Exhibit, Sell At Abu Dhabi Art Fair

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Representatives of Brazilian arts had their works exhibited and sold for the first time at the Abu Dhabi Art Fair (pictured above) – the 15th edition of the event ended on Sunday (26) in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. The artists included Denise Milan, Elizabeth Dorazio, Lygia Clark (1920-1988), Franz Weissman (1911-2005), Matheus Marques Abu, and Selva de Carvalho.

Piece by Matheus Marques Abu exhibited at the show

In this year's edition, 92 galleries from 31 countries participated. For the first time, artists from Latin America were invited. According to gallerist Karla Osorio, who represented Selva de Carvalho and Matheus Marques Abu, her gallery's works had a“great reception.”

“Of course, it takes time to absorb the type of art we brought. Nevertheless, the interaction with the Emirati public and with many foreigners who come here, especially Russians, Italians, French, Indians, etc., was truly wonderful. It's a melting pot of the world we see here in Abu Dhabi,” Osorio told ANBA.

The gallery's participation in the exhibition bore fruit – works by Carvalho and Abu were sold. Abu will attend an artistic residency in the UAE next June and exhibit his work there. In turn, an Emirati artist will participate in a residency – also scheduled for June –at the gallery's headquarters in Brasília for 30 to 60 days, after which an exhibition will be held.“Our artists are in contact with institutions and some activities could be carried out with them here in the UAE in the next couple of years,” said Osorio about other projects.

According to the Karla Osorio Gallery, the works of Abu and Carvalho are characterized by their connection with nature and the universe's evolution. Abu's work addresses the memory of themes related to the diaspora, mainly the transit between Brazil and Africa since colonial times. Carvalho, in turn, explores elements of nature, such as plants and sea animals, to interact with bodies in motion. According to the gallery, the two artists explore relevant themes in Arab culture, such as calligraphy.

More business and opportunities

DAN Galeria took to the show pieces by Lygia Clark, Venezuela's Jesus-Rafael Soto (1923-2005), Denise Milan, Franz Weissmann, and Elizabeth Dorazio, some of the great names of the Latin American contemporary art. According to Flávio Cohn, director of contemporary art at DAN Galeria, the artists were selected by the gallery and the organizers of the Abu Dhabi Art, which had invited the institution.

“We brought Lygia Clark, Franz Weissman, two Brazilian historical artists from the Concrete and Neo-Concrete movement, and Brazilian contemporary artists Denise Milan and Elizabeth Dorazio, as well as an international artist we represent in Brazil, which is Jesus-Rafael Soto. All of them had such a great reception, it's hard to highlight one in particular, as all of them had their works appreciated,” said Cohn.

Elizabeth Dorazio, said Cohn, lives in Dubai, studied at the New York University Abu Dhabi and has exhibited at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Both her works and Denise Milan's were sold at the fair.“These were the two artists who we managed to market, and we have opened communications and fronts for other artists, too, who may take some time, as it isn't an immediate process. But good talks have started and may lead to sales,” said Cohn.

