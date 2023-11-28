Budanov's Wife Poisoned With Heavy Metals - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The wife of the Ukrainian intelligence chief, Marianna Budanova, has been poisoned with heavy metals.
“Marianna Budanova has been poisoned with heavy metals. She is undergoing treatment," a source in the department told Ukrinform.
In this regard, Ukrinform asked the press service of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate for a comment, which said that it would provide details later. Read also:
As previously reported, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said that there had been several attempts on his life.
