Budanov's Wife Poisoned With Heavy Metals - Source

“Marianna Budanova has been poisoned with heavy metals. She is undergoing treatment," a source in the department told Ukrinform.

In this regard, Ukrinform asked the press service of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate for a comment, which said that it would provide details later.

As previously reported, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said that there had been several attempts on his life.