Ministry Of Labor Opens Representative Office In Qatar Financial Centre

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labor opened a representative office in Qatar Financial Center (QFC), a leading financial and commercial centers in the Middle East, with the aim of providing services related to the labor sector to the business community and companies registered with the center.

The opening of this representative office came within the framework of the existing partnership between the Ministry of Labor and Qatar Financial Centre, and in culmination of the tireless efforts and continuous cooperation between the two parties to support investors and facilitate establishing and doing business in Qatar.

The office will provide a wide range of services, including those related to managing work permits, issuing new company accounts, updating data, and amending work visa approvals, in addition to work permits service, changing the employer and reducing the notice period when changing the employer.

Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labor Affairs at the Ministry of Labor Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the Ministry has sought since its establishment to develop and modernize the services it provides to the public, based on its belief that improving services represents an essential part in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

She explained that the Ministry of Labors strategy to improve the services follows two paths: the first path is the digital transformation of all services so that there is no need to visit the Ministrys headquarters or its external offices; and the second path is to improve the level of service in external offices and government complex centers, to support the digital transformation in the event that a citizen is unable to complete his transaction electronically.

The inauguration of the Ministrys office in Qatar Financial Center is part of cooperation and partnership that the Ministry of Labor aims to strengthen with the private sector, in order to overcome obstacles and challenges, thus contributing to improving the work environment, Sheikha Najwa Al-Thani added, stressing the Ministry's keenness on developing and modernizing services and providing all facilities to business owners.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development Officer at Qatar Financial Center Sheikha Alanoud Al-Thani expressed pleasure with the opening of the representative office of the Ministry of Labor in Qatar Financial Center to support investors and companies by facilitating their access to vital services in a more efficient manner.

She underlined that the opening of this office reflects the efforts of Qatar Financial Center to attract local and foreign investments, and support opportunities for business success and prosperity, by providing all the facilities and services necessary to enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of the business environment in Qatar.

Qatar Financial Center is a prominent platform that allows registered companies to enjoy many competitive benefits, such as allowing up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally-sourced profits.