Chamari Athapaththu Named Weber WBBL|09 Player Of The Tournament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Chamari Athapaththu, Sydney Thunder's top order batter, has been awarded the Weber WBBL|09 Player of the Tournament after a career best WBBL season, while Brisbane Heat all-rounder, Knott, has been named the WBBL|09 Young Gun.

Athapaththu was lethal with the bat this season, smashing 511 runs at 42.58 apiece to sit second on the WBBL|09 run scoring chart. One of two players to 500 runs for the campaign, Athapaththu had a strike rate of 129.69, with 17 sixes and 69 fours to her name.

Her impact with the ball was also felt, taking nine wickets including 3-20 against the Sydney Sixers. She finished the season with an economy rate of 6.79 and eight catches.

The Weber WBBL|09 Team of the Tournament, as voted by the eight Club head coaches, has been announced ..

Weber WBBL|09 Team of the Tournament:

Beth Mooney (wk) (Perth Scorchers)

Katie Mack (Adelaide Strikers)

Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)

Sophie Devine (c)(Perth Scorchers)

Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

Annabel Sutherland (Melbourne Stars)

Amy Edgar (Perth Scorchers)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers)

Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers)

Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers)

Sophie Day (Melbourne Stars)

Charli Knott (Brisbane Heat).

(Courtesy SBS)