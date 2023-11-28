Chamari Athapaththu Named Weber WBBL|09 Player Of The Tournament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
Chamari Athapaththu, Sydney Thunder's top order batter, has been awarded the Weber WBBL|09 Player of the Tournament after a career best WBBL season, while Brisbane Heat all-rounder, Knott, has been named the WBBL|09 Young Gun.
Athapaththu was lethal with the bat this season, smashing 511 runs at 42.58 apiece to sit second on the WBBL|09 run scoring chart. One of two players to 500 runs for the campaign, Athapaththu had a strike rate of 129.69, with 17 sixes and 69 fours to her name.
Her impact with the ball was also felt, taking nine wickets including 3-20 against the Sydney Sixers. She finished the season with an economy rate of 6.79 and eight catches.
The Weber WBBL|09 Team of the Tournament, as voted by the eight Club head coaches, has been announced ..
Weber WBBL|09 Team of the Tournament:
Beth Mooney (wk) (Perth Scorchers)
Katie Mack (Adelaide Strikers)
Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)
Sophie Devine (c)(Perth Scorchers)
Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)
Annabel Sutherland (Melbourne Stars)
Amy Edgar (Perth Scorchers)
Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers)
Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers)
Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers)
Sophie Day (Melbourne Stars)
Charli Knott (Brisbane Heat).
(Courtesy SBS)
