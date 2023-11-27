Engineering Wonder: Behind The Scenes Of Emaar's New Year's Eve Extravaganza At Burj Khalifa And Dubai Fountain

(MENAFN- B2Press) ·



With 671 workdays invested, the setup for the New Year's Eve show at Burj Khalifa represents a monumental effort of planning and precision.

·



A record number of 325 firing positions have been strategically installed on Burj Khalifa, surpassing past years' setups and ensuring a breathtaking display.



·



2,800 unique shooting directions have been meticulously programmed, merging cutting-edge technology with optimised creative vision.



·



Over 15,682 individual pyrotechnic elements create an unparalleled visual symphony.

·



In parallel with Burj Khalifa's display, the Dubai Fountain show, designed by the celebrated Peter Kopik, promises an enchanting experience with intricate choreography featuring innovative water features and synchronised effects.

UAE - Dubai, November 23, 2023: As anticipation builds for Dubai's biggest New Year's Eve celebration, Emaar Properties reveals the extraordinary technological expertise and human creativity that went into the making of the legendary Emaar New Year's Eve 2024 show in Downtown Dubai.

The visual composition on the Burj Khalifa's façade was meticulously designed by a daring crew of visionaries and technicians throughout 671 working days . An increase from previous seasons, the 325 strategic firing positions in this year's show are choreographed to create a breathtaking spectacle in the sky.

Paying tribute to the spirit of Dubai, more than 2800 shooting directions transform the night sky into an intricate pattern of colours and shapes, thereby contributing to the show's complexity. An unprecedented 15,682 pyrotechnic elements will be featured in the performance; each will have a distinct firing sequence coordinated using state-of-the-art computer technology.

In perfect harmony with this spectacular display, the nearby Dubai Fountain is set to present a breathtaking choreography of its own.

Under the expert direction of Peter Kopik, WET's chief choreographer with a rich history of nearly three decades in fountain choreography, this year's Dubai Fountain show promises an awe-inspiring blend of water artistry, light, and sound, perfectly timed and synchronised with Burj Khalifa's display.



The show features over a thousand MiniShooters creating dynamic water sequences, dozens of HyperShooters and XtremeShooters propelling water up to 150 meters , and hundreds of Oarsmen and Fan Oarsmen that add elegance and fluidity to the water dance. Over 6,600 lights and 127 strobe strings will illuminate the water, while 6,700 fog nozzles create an ethereal atmosphere, setting the stage for a night of enchantment.

Despite its extraordinary magnitude, Emaar's New Year's Eve celebration is more than just figures. We take great pleasure in the sense of togetherness and unity that this technological achievement will cultivate among family and friends across the globe.

Emaar ensures the meticulous planning and execution of the New Year's Eve shows at Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, prioritising high quality in producing its events over quantity.

Beyond being just another fireworks extravaganza, the Emaar New Year's Eve show exemplifies the seamless integration of technology, artistic excellence, and human ingenuity.

In anticipation of the forthcoming event, Emaar cordially invites people worldwide to partake in this momentous occasion characterised by ingenuity, solidarity, and wonder.

Together, let us celebrate an unforgettable moment to ring in 2024.

Note:

A limited number of tickets for a prime viewing spot in Burj Park is still available for those who wish to enjoy a hassle-free experience on this magical evening.

Book your tickets now on Platinumlist .

For more information, log on to

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022