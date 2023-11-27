Russia Uses Drones Many Times More Than Missiles - Ignat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are likely to use drones more actively to strike Ukraine than missiles.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat in an interview with Novynarnya, Ukrinform reported.

Answering the question of what Ukrainians should prepare for this winter in the context of shelling by the Russian Federation, Ihnat said: "To a greater intensity of drone attacks. In my opinion, Russia will now use drones many times more than missiles."

He clarified that these are Shaheds, as well as FPV drones and lancets on the front line.

The spokesman reminded that according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Russians are amassing missiles, so missile strikes are likely, but it is not known how massive they will be.

Possible supply of Iranianto Russia must be prevented - Ukraine's president

According to Ihnat, Ukrainian air defense has shot down 15 Kinzhal missiles so far, as well as dozens of ballistic missiles flying toward Kyiv. Patriot has proven itself, he emphasized.

At the same time, the spokesman noted: "If the statement about 60 Gepard systems that the US wants to buy for us somewhere comes true, it will be a serious reinforcement. Because we need to defend ourselves against the Shahed. We need to shoot down the Shaheds with something without wasting anti-aircraft missiles, mostly Western ones. Drones are something that will threaten us in large numbers. Therefore, we need rational weapons to destroy them. We need anti-aircraft guns, such as Gepard and similar systems."

As reported, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 124 out of 126 enemy Shahed drones last week.