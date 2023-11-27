Samsung Hosts MENA Air Solutions Day, Highlights Cutting-Edge Innovations in Air Conditioning Technology

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung Electronics announced the conclusion of its ‘Air Solutions Day,’ which was hosted in Thailand in the presence of distributors and partners from the MENA region. The three-day event provided an opportunity for in-depth talks on the most recent breakthroughs in air solutions, focusing on the innovative WindFree™ technology.

Samsung Electronics is the first worldwide to bring new levels of innovation to air conditioning, with the award-winning WindFree™ technology. Our dedication to innovation continues with our state-of-the-art air conditioning facility in Thailand, that our partners had the opportunity to tour in. This one-of-its-kind facility is the only Samsung factory globally that manufactures Residential Air Condition (RAC) units with the groundbreaking WindFree™ technology, reaffirming our commitment to deliver innovative solutions that lead the industry.



Samsung’s innovative WindFree™ technology is the first system that uses ‘still air’ to create an evenly cool and comfortable environment. WindFree™ technology is a transformative innovation in the industry, delivering unparalleled comfort with its gentle and nearly imperceptible airflow. This technology achieves superior energy efficiency through its outdoor unit’s minimal power consumption, offering an eco-friendly cooling solution. Alongside its energy-saving prowess, WindFree™ technology operates with remarkable quietness, dramatically reducing ambient noise and ensuring a peaceful environment, and its intelligent motion-detect sensor optimises cooling based on user activity, enhancing comfort while conserving energy. WindFree™ is supported via the SmartThings app, where users can switch on their ACs remotely, over Wi-Fi, and set it to their favourite setting, emphasising Samsung’s multi-device experiences.

During the event, a conference session was also hosted with industry experts delving into critical issues such as climate change, its accompanying challenges and possibilities, and emerging trends in air conditioning. These discussions aimed to promote a better understanding of the critical role that energy-efficient technologies play in climate change mitigation.

In his comments, Okan Tutcu, Director HVAC - MENA Regional HQ, said: “At Samsung, we are committed to mitigating the risks of climate change, and our AC products support the international efforts with our product lineup, as we consider we have a role to play by providing a sustainable and comfortable living environment for all by displaying breakthrough technologies such as WindFree™ technology. We will continue in our quest to develop technologies in the HVAC industry for our discerning customers.”





