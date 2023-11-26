Thirty Russian Soldiers Surrender Within Week - Tavria Grouping Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, 13 Russian invaders surrendered to Ukrainian forces, bringing the number of those who refused to fight to 30 over the past week.
That's according to the Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Ukrinform reports.
They“chose life instead of a senseless death in meat grinder assaults,” Tarnavskyi said.
In the Tavria operational zone, the enemy launched six airstrikes, fired off 709 artillery rounds, and engaged with Ukrainian forces 42 times, the commander said. Read also:
As Tarnavskyi emphasized, Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding their defenses in the Avdiivka direction.
The total enemy death toll in the Tavria direction amounted to 639, he noted.
At the same time, added Tarnavskyi, a Ukrainian offensive operation in the Melitopol area continues.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, about a dozen Russians surrendered overnight near Avdiivka.
