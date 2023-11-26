Thirty Russian Soldiers Surrender Within Week - Tavria Grouping Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, 13 Russian invaders surrendered to Ukrainian forces, bringing the number of those who refused to fight to 30 over the past week.

That's according to the Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Ukrinform reports.

They“chose life instead of a senseless death in meat grinder assaults,” Tarnavskyi said.

In the Tavria operational zone, the enemy launched six airstrikes, fired off 709 artillery rounds, and engaged with Ukrainian forces 42 times, the commander said.

Two civilians were killed, one injured in Donetsk region over past day

As Tarnavskyi emphasized, Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding their defenses in the Avdiivka direction.

The total enemy death toll in the Tavria direction amounted to 639, he noted.

Thirteen units of military equipment were destroyed, including three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, an ATGM, three unmanned aerial vehicles, and three trucks. Three ammunition depots and another“important” target were also destroyed. Another 15 units of military equipment were hit.

update: Enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivk

At the same time, added Tarnavskyi, a Ukrainian offensive operation in the Melitopol area continues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, about a dozen Russians surrendered overnight near Avdiivka.