Radisson Blu Dhaka Makes Donation To BERDO

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Radissonb Blu Dhaka Water Garden recently made a donation to Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation (BERDO) as part of the former's corporate social responsibility.

Brig Gen (retd) Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, CEO of SENA Hotel Developments Ltd handed over a cheque to Md Saidul Huq, Executive Director, Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation through a simple ceremony held at the hotel premise recently.

Duco E De Vries, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden and Chattogram Bay View as well as other high officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.

Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation is working for the development of the visual impairment community in Bangladesh by providing them with residential school for blind children, computer training, braille library, community-based rehabilitation and job recruitment.

They also work to empower the differently abled people by advocating for their rights and supporting their broader access through capacity development, service delivery and resource mobilisation at local and national level.

Under its Responsible Business Initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden believes in coming forward by sponsoring the visually impaired people and helping them to contribute to the community as well as the national economy of the country, said a release.

