War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel More Than 60 Attacks In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 62 attacks by Russian troops in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka sectors on Friday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Friday, November 24, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 68 combat clashes took place along the front line throughout the day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Ukraine's offensive operation on the Melitopol axis is ongoing. On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out assault operations.

The defenders are inflicting losses in manpower and hardware on the Russian troops, depleting them along the entire front line.

On the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions and strike enemy positions.

Ukrainian aircraft launched nine strikes against on areas where the Russian invaders, their weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy and their logistics hub.

Throughout the day, the Russian army carried out five missile strikes, 17 air strikes and 27 MLRS attacks against the positions of Ukraine's defense forces and settlements. Overnight into November 24, the invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

Photo: General Staff