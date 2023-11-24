Mango Animate's Drawing Animation Video Maker Helps Create Videos Easily

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 23, 2023 8:52 pm - Mango Animate is an innovative animation video-making software developer that provides a whiteboard animation maker to enable users to create drawing animation videos, called Mango WM.

In today's digital age, animated whiteboard videos are becoming increasingly popular. Many businesses have the option of creating a drawing animation ( video to showcase their brands or products, and even educators use it as a teaching tool. Mango Animate has rolled out its whiteboard animation video maker, also known as Mango WM, which is suitable for anyone who is eager to create engaging cartoon videos.

Mango WM offers a variety of editable templates for each user to create drawing animation videos quickly and easily, from education to marketing. Whether users want to take this video for any use, they can pick a template to suit their needs. With its commitment to providing easy-to-use features, Mango WM empowers users to personalize their videos through drag-and-drop functionality, easily adding creative elements to enhance their content.

One of the main features of Mango WM is its extensive materials library. Users can enhance their video content by adding animated characters, icons, shapes, and SVG images. The ability to freely alter hand types is important for a drawing animation video. Equipped with tens of different male and female hands, Mango WM supports users to choose from a wide array of hands and pens to capture their audiences' eyes, ensuring a visually engaging experience.

As a user-friendly whiteboard animation video maker, Mango WM offers two different output options for users to choose from, including local video and GIF. More importantly, driven by the desire to give audiences an intimate experience, users have the ability to record their voices in their whiteboard animation videos. They can also use their voice to add subtitles to corporate videos.

“With Mango WM, you are able to share your delicate drawing animation videos everywhere. Mango WM allows you to publish your videos in MP4 format or upload them to your YouTube channel,” says Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate.

