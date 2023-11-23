Revolutionary Comfort For Pets And Owners: Xiaoyu Zhang Unveils The Elev Pet Feeding System

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Created by the visionary Xiaoyu Zhang, the Elev Pet Feeding System is an innovative solution designed to empower individuals who struggle with the physical act of feeding their pets. Perfect for seniors, those with disabilities, or anyone looking to ease the strain of reaching down, Elev is more than just a product; it's a movement towards inclusivity and compassion in pet care.

Throughout life's journey, we are often met with challenges that can make simple tasks like bending down a hurdle. Recognizing the precious bond between pets and owners, the Elev Pet Feeding System ensures that everyone can perform the heartfelt task of feeding their companions independently. With its height-adjustable feature, easy-to-clean detachable bowl, non-slip base, and smart nightlights, Elev does more than just feed pets-it brings peace of mind and a sense of closeness between pets and their humans.

The inception of Elev was inspired by a real-world need, witnessed during a visit to a cat breeder's home. Observing the physical strain experienced by the breeder, Xiaoyu Zhang realized the pressing need for a pet feeding system that addressed the limitations faced by many pet owners today. Thus, Elev was born out of a desire to enhance lives and nurture the companionship between pets and owners, especially for those who may feel left behind by conventional products.

A thorough analysis of the current pet food dispensers revealed a significant gap in the market: the neglect of those with limited physical abilities. Zhang's Elev addresses this by being adaptable and user-friendly, offering a product that stands out for its considerate design. Unlike traditional feeders, Elev can be used comfortably from the floor and is adjustable via accessible buttons or a user-friendly app. Additionally, its functionality as a night lamp represents a dual benefit for users.

A' Design Award - Winner

Good Design Award - Winner IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards) - Finalist



"Our goal was to create a design that serves everyone, with special consideration for those who are typically forgotten by the mainstream market." - Xiaoyu Zhang, Designer of Elev.

In this collaborative effort, Xiaoyu Zhang, along with Jiaxin Zou, has led the visual, modeling, and prototyping stages of the Elev Pet Feeding System. This synergy of creative and technical expertise ensured that the vision for Elev was not only conceived but brought to life with the highest quality and functionality in mind.

Elev has earned the scrutiny and praise of global design leaders, including juried reviews by experts from internationally renowned entities like Coca-Cola and Zaha Hadid Architects, affirming its design significance and innovation.



Innovative Design Fusion: The Elev Pet Feeding System seamlessly merges the functionality of a pet feeder with the convenience of a night lamp. Seal of Excellence: The A' Design Award certificate, symbolizing the outstanding design quality of Elev.

Elev has transcended beyond being a mere product, showcasing its revolutionary design at international exhibitions such as The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies in Greece, and significant design weeks in Hebei and Harbin, China, marking its impact on a global scale.

