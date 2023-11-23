Qatar University Student Wins Second Place At American College Of Surgeons' Clinical Congress

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A fourth year College of Medicine student at Qatar University (QU) has secured second place in the Basic Science category at the American College of Surgeons' Clinical Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, which took place recently.

Mohannad Natheef Abu Haweeleh's research presentation on“Antibacterial and Antibiofilm Activity of Novel Nanofiber Bandages Formulated with Juniperus Communis Essential Oil Targeting Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Strains” focused on addressing the pressing concern of antimicrobial resistance in clinically relevant bacterial strains.

Under the guidance of Dr. Susu Zughaier, Mohannad, along with his peers Ahmed Hamdan and Menatalla El Badawy, the research was a collaborative effort aimed at addressing the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance observed in clinically relevant bacterial strains.

Haweeleh expressed his elation at securing second place in the Basic Science category. He attributed this accomplishment to the relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation fostered by QU's College of Medicine, which reaffirms QU's commitment to promoting excellence and innovation.

Haweeleh's presentation showcased the significant contributions QU students are making on a global scale. Attendees lauded the research's quality and potential applications, underscoring its relevance in combating antimicrobial resistance.

Prof. Paul J. Shinars, MD, FACS, Chair of the American College of Surgeons' Committee on Student Medical Education, praised the success of the Medical Student Programme, saying:“The Medical Student Programme gives students interested in pursuing a career in surgery the opportunity to participate in the annual Congress and interact with the best surgeons in the College.”

It is worth noting that this research presented by medical students is a valuable contribution to the field of combating surgical site infection, and the findings have important implications for future research in this area.

The successful presentations at these conferences demonstrate the quality and importance of research mentorship at QU's College of Medicine and confirm the level of research training embedded in the medical curriculum.

Haweeleh's exceptional achievement highlights QU's commitment to fostering excellence and innovation among its students, further solidifying its position as a hub for groundbreaking medical research.