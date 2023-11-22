Hurricane Otis Effects Mexico's Acapulco

(MENAFN) Mexico's resort city of Acapulco is reeling from the devastating impact of Hurricane Otis, which made landfall as a Category 5 storm, marking the strongest hurricane ever to hit the country. As the storm's top winds, initially clocking at 266kph, wreak havoc across southern Mexico, Acapulco and its surrounding areas are grappling with widespread destruction and unprecedented challenges. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the dispatch of rescue teams to Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, where infrastructure, including the motorway to the city, is severely damaged. A military airport lies partially destroyed, hindering access to the region.



The hurricane, which struck at 12.25 am local time, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, prompting the government to establish shelters and initiate relief efforts. However, communication breakdowns have hampered the assessment of casualties and the extent of the damage. Lopez Obrador emphasized the severity of the impact, stating, "The hurricane hit very hard, very hard in Guerrero in the Big Coast throughout the stretch from Tecpan to Acapulco."



The rapid escalation of Otis to a Category 5 hurricane marked a record-breaking phenomenon, with top winds intensifying at an unprecedented rate in the eastern Pacific. Although formal records for the region date back to around 1950, experts note that Otis is the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Mexico.



As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this historic storm, this article will delve into the immediate and long-term impacts on Acapulco and its residents. It will explore the challenges faced by rescue and relief teams, the extent of infrastructure damage, and the implications for the affected communities. Additionally, the article will shed light on the significance of Hurricane Otis in the context of climate change and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, emphasizing the need for preparedness and resilience in vulnerable regions.





