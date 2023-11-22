Salam Air To Launch Flights To 5 Indian Destinations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai : SalamAir, Oman's budget carrier, announced an expansion of its routes to include five Indian cities. This marks a significant improvement in the airline's connectivity to India.

The five destinations are Hyderabad, Calicut, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow.

A media release from the airline said, "This expansion into the Indian market has been made possible thanks to the support of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Of Sultanate Oman and close collaboration with Oman Air."

Currently, SalamAir services over 41 destinations.

The airline also has non-stop flights to and from Fujairah in the UAE, as well as Dubai. SalamAir flies domestic flights to destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Duqm, and Masirah.

