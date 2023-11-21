1. Hello Kitty On-the-Go Mini Box (with Black Shoulder Strap)

This On-the-Go Mini Box features Hello Kitty, dressed in a stunning lace ensemble complete with a deep red bow! This black box is adorned with a gold-like floral pattern, adding extra glamour and a festive touch. The overall colour scheme and design maintain a fashionable feel, making it a perfect handbag accessory for Christmas parties and gatherings. Hello Kitty's new look is bound to turn heads and add a touch of style to your holiday celebrations!



2. My Melody On-the-Go Mini Box (with Purple Shoulder Strap)

The black headband and stylish attire lend an air of sophistication to the typically cute My Melody. The matte purple design adds a subtle touch of grace and elegance to this box. And if you're a fan of purple, you're in for a treat because the interior is all purple too! This mini box is incredibly versatile – you can use it as a chic handheld makeup case. Its durable material makes it ideal for safeguarding delicate items such as makeup and perfumes. What's more, it will fit snugly in your suitcase, arriving at your destination in pristine condition!



3. Kuromi On-the-Go Mini Box (with Black Shoulder Strap))

Kuromi's iconic purple and black hues, blended with ANNA SUI's style, make for an absolutely fantastic pairing! The black box is decorated with a gold-like floral pattern, giving it a unique and stylish look that radiates both grace and charm, all the while reflecting Kuromi's fun-loving character. Plus, the detachable black shoulder strap adds extra versatility, allowing you to use it with other bags. This makes it a handy and fashionable accessory for any occasion.



4. Little Twin Stars On-the-Go Mini Box (with Purple Shoulder Strap)

Little Twin Stars are all dressed up in smart purple outfits, together with whimsical black patterns and butterflies, giving the overall design of the mini travel box a fashionable ANNA SUI twist. It's gorgeously glam with just a hint of cuteness! You can use it as a mini, lightweight travel case too. It's incredibly functional and offers ample storage space. Use it to stow away essentials like passports, visas, chargers, phones, headphones, luggage trackers, and all your travel must-haves in style.



5. Bad Badtz-Maru On-the-Go Mini Box (with Black Shoulder Strap)

This design adorned with dark red roses is absolutely stunning, and the golden-purple patterns add an extra layer of luxury to the box. When Bad Badtz-Maru (XO) dons his purple suit, it not only reveals his refined side but also ups his cool factor! This mini box is built tough, ensuring it retains its shape. Inside, you'll find smart dividers for keeping your belongings neatly arranged, making it a must-have for storing your electronic gear. With a convenient zipper for easy access, it can accommodate all your tech essentials – cameras, adapters, memory cards, mice, USB cables, you name it! It's the perfect solution for keeping your tech gear in order.

