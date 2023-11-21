Kuwaiti Firms Partake In Qatar's 2023 Entrepreneurs Conference

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 21 (KUNA) - A number of Kuwaiti firms and entrepreneurs are taking part took in an exhibition held on the sidelines of the Entrepreneurship Conference (ROWAD 2023) currently held in Qatar to market their innovative products and explore investment opportunities.

Acting Director General of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development Mohammad Al-Furaih, stressed in a statement to KUNA the importance of taking part in the third edition of the Annual Gulf forum for entrepreneurs within the conferences activities.

He also mentioned the importance of economic cooperation and entrepreneurship between GCC states in order for further development and orienting a better environment for business to encourage small and medium companies.

Al-Furaih also added it was paramount that Kuwaiti company owners were present at the session of technology and innovation startups, a branch of the conference regulated by Qatar's Development Bank under the slogan 'Together we create and innovate', where opportunity to unveiled products and services was staged.

Implementation manager of Home System, Eng. Manaf Abdeen said the involvement of companies in this forum is a great opportunity for Kuwaiti commerce owners to market their services ahead of the throng, reassuring their capability to compete among GCC enterprises.

Technological solutions were presented by the companies as well as security systems in addition to easy solution systems for home and business owners for better protection through the latest technologies.

Director of Smart Lock Company for Security Devices and Systems, Batoul Al-Qallaf, said the company is working towards manufacturing and supplying inventions for the industry and are specializing in emergency exit solutions in case of tragic events.

Participant Mohammad Al-Saeedi from Gulf Inventors Company said "our focus is on manufacturing inventions through a process which certifies the product for the market as our products are showcased on local and international markets".

ECO founder and chief executive Jassem Al-Abouh considered this forum to be an opportunity to exchange ideas and ways to expand the companies works to better their institutions regionally.

Al-Abouh also mentioned ECO is the first environmental incubator and business accelerator in Kuwait providing services to manage sustainable operations for green office seekers.

He also noted the forum's platform provides a great opportunity for company owners to showcase and discuss ideas in the same scope. (end)

