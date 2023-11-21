Armenia Presents Sixth Package Of Proposals For Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Following Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement on
November 18 on strengthening diplomatic efforts towards signing a
peace agreement with Azerbaijan, the Armenian side presented the
sixth package of proposals on the peaceful settlement of the peace
agreement with Azerbaijan and was committed to finalising and
signing a document on the normalisation of relations based on the
previously stated principles, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that on November 18, Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan said at the opening ceremony of the autumn session
of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan that Azerbaijan and
Armenia had reached an agreement on the basic principles of the
peace agreement.
"This happened as a result of my meetings with Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, mediated by the head of the
Council of Europe, Charles Michel," Pashinyan added.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107465830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.