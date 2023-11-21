-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia Presents Sixth Package Of Proposals For Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan


11/21/2023 9:23:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Following Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement on November 18 on strengthening diplomatic efforts towards signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, the Armenian side presented the sixth package of proposals on the peaceful settlement of the peace agreement with Azerbaijan and was committed to finalising and signing a document on the normalisation of relations based on the previously stated principles, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that on November 18, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the opening ceremony of the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan that Azerbaijan and Armenia had reached an agreement on the basic principles of the peace agreement.

"This happened as a result of my meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, mediated by the head of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel," Pashinyan added.

MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107465830

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search