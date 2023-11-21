President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Conscription To Active Military Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on
conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
fixed-term active military service and dismissal of servicemen of
fixed-term active military service from January 1 through January
30, 2024.
