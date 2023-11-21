THINKWARE Announces Black Friday And Cyber Monday Dash Cam Deals

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 20, 2023 2:19 pm - Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale

United States, November 20th – World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, featuring significant discounts on its top dash cam models. This special promotion will run from November 20th to December 3rd, perfectly timed for the holiday season.

A diverse selection of THINKWARE dash cameras and accompanying accessories will be available at discounted prices on THINKWARE's official website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other online and specialty retailers. The holiday sale will showcase a variety of THINKWARE's best-selling products, including the U3000, U1000, Q1000, and more.

An exclusive bundle deal is available for customers buying select dash cams from THINKWARE's top-selling series, including the U3000, U1000, and Q1000, when purchased with the iVolt Mini or iVolt Xtra external battery. Discounts on these package deals range from 15% to 29% off.

The following models will be discounted as part of this year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday special:

.U3000 2CH Front & Rear Bundle ($479.99) : A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam that transforms parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

.U1000 ($279.99): Delivering dash cam excellence, the U1000 captures every moment in stunning 4K Ultra HD with its expansive 150° wide-angle lens. Equipped with features such as Super Night Vision, Energy Saving 2.0, Wide Dynamic Range, ADAS, and built-in Wi-Fi, making it a comprehensive solution for all your needs.

.Q1000 2CH Front & Rear Bundle ($249.99): Featuring ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording.

Throughout this sales period, you can have the opportunity to acquire THINKWARE's top-selling dash cams bundled with an external battery package, offering you savings ranging from $120 to $150 off the regular retail price.

.U3000 2CH with iVolt Mini: $679.99

.U3000 2CH with iVolt Xtra: $799.99

.U1000 2CH with iVolt Mini: $529.99

.U1000 2CH with iVolt Xtra: $679.99

.Q1000 2CH with iVolt Mini: $449.99

.Q1000 2CH with iVolt Xtra: $599.99

The sale will also include reduced prices on models such as the F790, F200 PRO, X1000, X800, and F70 PRO models, as well as a range of official THINKWARE accessories including the Multiplexer Box, iVolt Xtra External Battery, iVolt Mini External Battery, and Radar Module.

For more information, check out or THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM is the global leading brand for dash cams. Originating in Korea in 1997, THINKWARE DASH CAM has consistently driven innovation and progress in the realm of smart vehicle technology. Through an unwavering commitment to research and development, THINKWARE has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Pioneering the industry with cutting-edge image processing capabilities and intuitive interface, THINKWARE debuted in the North American market in 2013. In a further testament to its global vision, THINKWARE has unveiled ambitious plans to further broaden its horizons by exporting its dash cam lines to 17 other countries, encompassing prominent regions such as the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.

Renowned for crafting top-tier car cameras, THINKWARE is committed to safety and dependability for all drivers on the road. With a vast global user base exceeding 7 million registered users, our mission is to provide drivers with an additional pair of vigilant eyes, instilling peace of mind during unforeseen accidents.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class dash cam lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. At CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received numerous other awards such as the IF, IDEA, and RED Dot Design Award.