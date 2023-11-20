Baladna Wins MEIRA Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Baladna, Qatar's leading dairy producer, has achieved remarkable success at the 2023 Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Awards. The company proudly received first place in the digital category and second place in the print category for its outstanding Investor Relations reporting.

The 15th annual MEIRA conference, hosted on November 14, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain, witnessed Baladna's third consecutive win, cementing its position as a leader in corporate communication and investor relations. The awards recognise Baladna's commitment to the highest standards in reporting, with criteria focusing on content quality, design, user experience, engagement, accessibility, andnavigation.

Saifullah Khan, Baladna's CFO, expressed his gratitude and pride in this achievement, thanking MEIRA and acknowledging the collective effort of the Baladna team in attaining this honour.

MEIRA's mission to enhance the reputation and efficiency of Middle Eastern capital markets aligns with Baladna's dedication to excellent corporate governance and investor communication.