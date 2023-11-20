Amir Meets Minister Of State And Member Of Cabinet Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at Lusail Palace on Monday morning with Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the outset of the meeting, HRH Prince Turki conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to HH the Amir, and their wishes to His Highness of the best of health, and to the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HH the Amir entrusted HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wishing them good health and the brotherly Saudi people further development and growth.

The meeting touched on the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.