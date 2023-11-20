Centre Accords IIM Kashipur With 4-Star Rating In National Innovation Rankings

(MENAFN- KNN India) Rurdrapur, Nov 20 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has improved its rating in the latest Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) list for 2022-23 to 4-star from 3.5-star ranking, as released by the Union Ministry of Education.

The institute attributes this success to the dedicated efforts of its incubation centre, the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED), which focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaborative activities.

FIED's impactful initiatives in agriculture technology and agri-entrepreneurship have contributed to creating a robust innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Uttarakhand.

Prof. Safal Batra, managing director of FIED and chairperson of E-Cell at IIM Kashipur, said that the institute is committed to nurturing a forward-looking and encouraging entrepreneurial culture.

Several entrepreneurs, including Himanshu Dua, founder of My Pahadi Dukan; Kavita Negi, founder of Kimalaya Naturals Private Limited and Mridul Jain, founder of Vimaana Aerospace Technologies, acknowledged IIM Kashipur FIED as a key catalyst in their growth journey.

IIC was established in 2018 by the Ministry of Education to promote an innovation culture across higher education institutions (HEIs) in India.

(KNN Bureau)