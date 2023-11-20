Saudi Hospital Removes Bluetooth Earphone From Child's Stomach

(MENAFN- Mid-East) 300 similar cases of children swallowing small objects in one year.

Riyadh:

A medical team at the Maternity and Children Hospital in Makkah (western Saudi Arabia) removed a Bluetooth earphone from a 10 -year -old's stomach.

The child arrived at the emergency department, and the family informed doctors that he swallowed the earphone. Immediately, he underwent the necessary medical examinations. A medical team from the endoscopy and the anesthesia department preformed an endoscope operation without surgical intervention.

The operation ended successfully in a short period of time and the earphone was removed. The child left the hospital in good health.

It is worth noting that the hospital received more than 300 cases of swallowing small objects; from which 35 cases have been removed with endoscopy.