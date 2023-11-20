( MENAFN - Baystreet) Gains Continue into Afternoon Advertisment Stocks in the U.S. continue their upward journey Monday, heading into the long Thanksgiving weekend. The Dow Jones Industrials gained 111.64 points to stop for lunch Monday at 35,058.92. The S&P 500 moved ahead 13.52 points to 4,533.47. The NASDAQ gained 103.19 points to 14,228.92. Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back, raising yields to 4.46% from Friday's 4.44%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions. Oil prices added $2.01 to $77.90 U.S. a barrel. Gold prices dropped $7.50 to $1,977.20. Gains Continue into Afternoon

