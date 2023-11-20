Pms Of Belgium, Spain To Visit Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (KUNA) - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez will travel to Palestine and "Israel" on Wednesday.

The two will discuss the Israeli aggression in Gaza with political leaders, Belgian news agency, Belga, reported Monday.

Spain currently holds the presidency of the European Union, which Belgium will take over in January.

De Croo and Sanchez want to "express sympathy with the Palestinian people who have been hard hit by the military operations in Gaza and the increased violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem".

They will focus on "de-escalation of violence, humanitarian access, respect for international humanitarian law and pursuing a lasting political solution," it said.

Earlier today, Belgium announced that it has prepared a humanitarian aid package of medicines and medical supplies for the people of Gaza.

The supplies will be delivered via the border crossing with Egypt in cooperation with humanitarian partners, Belga added. (end)

