Large Quantities Of Weapons Found At Civilian Sites

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The administrative building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
hosts a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the
Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan. Head of the Press Service of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ayhan Hajizadeh and Head of the Press
Service of the Ministry of Defence Colonel Anar Eyvazov made
statements, Azernews reports.
"A large number of weapons and military ammunition have been
found in civilian facilities in the territories liberated from
occupation after anti-terrorist measures," Colonel Anar Eyvazov,
Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan,
stated at a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.
As a result of anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, more than
3,000 anti-tank mines and more than 10,000 anti-personnel mines
were found.
MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107458793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.