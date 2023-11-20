-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Large Quantities Of Weapons Found At Civilian Sites


11/20/2023 9:25:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The administrative building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan. Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ayhan Hajizadeh and Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defence Colonel Anar Eyvazov made statements, Azernews reports.

"A large number of weapons and military ammunition have been found in civilian facilities in the territories liberated from occupation after anti-terrorist measures," Colonel Anar Eyvazov, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, stated at a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, more than 3,000 anti-tank mines and more than 10,000 anti-personnel mines were found.

MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107458793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search