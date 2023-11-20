Workshop On Cooperative Audit Guidelines Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) - The Jordan Cooperative Corporation (JCC) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) opened a workshop on Monday as part of the PROSPECTS project, funded by the Dutch government.The workshop aimed to provide training on the cooperative audit guidelines for Jordan, prepare trainers in this field, and assist them in adhering to cooperative auditing standards. Ultimately, the goal was to adopt a final version of the guide that is in line with local laws and regulations.During the opening ceremony of the 4-day workshop, attended by ILO representatives, Director-General of JCC Abdel Fattah Shalabi emphasized the importance of JCC's cooperative auditing in facilitating access to accounting and auditing services for cooperative institutions.He stated that the workshop, in which 15 trainees from JCC's audit staff participated, seeks to establish a harmonious and unified audit reference for cooperative societies, thereby ensuring speedy procedures and the performance of tasks in accordance with the best practices of managing cooperatives.