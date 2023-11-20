Celebration Of The Day Of The President Of The Republic Of Tajikistan In Cairo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On November 19, 2023, at the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Arab Republic of Egypt, a ceremonial meeting was held on the occasion of the Day of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan with the participation of compatriots living in Egypt.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Zarobiddin Kosimi, during a congratulatory speech, told the audience about the past and present history of the Tajik people, the importance of protecting the young state of the Tajiks, as well as the fateful role of the Leader of the nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon, in the history of modern Tajikistan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.