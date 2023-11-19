Jordanian King Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed Sunday the need to push for immediate ceasefire, protect civilians and ensure allow of an uninterrupted flow of aid in Gaza.

This came in remarks made during King Abdullah II's meeting with the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting the Jordanian capital, Amman, as part of her regional tour, the Jordanian Royal Court said.

Jordanian King said that the ongoing ugly war by occupying Israeli on Gaza and it's illegal violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem will lead to an explosion in the situation in the entire region, calling the international community to stop this humanitarian catastrophe along with the international law and the Charter of the United Nations, the statement added.

Regarding the role of the European Union, King Abdullah reiterated on necessity of working seriously towards the Palestinian case to achieve peace based on the two-state solution, he added.

For her part, the European Commission chief affirmed rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinians and preserve the historical and legal status in Jerusalem, stressing the need of achieving peace.

She also expressed appreciation for Jordan's role in the field of humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza and the role of the military field hospital in this regard, and praised its efforts towards finding a solution to the Palestinian issue. (end)

