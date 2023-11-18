(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Jetex Unveils Its New Flagship Fbo Terminal at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport



18 November 2023:

On the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show, Jetex announced the unveiling of a new flagship private terminal in the heart of the UAE capital, in time for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Following a successful redevelopment and upgrade, the new flagship private terminal (FBO) builds upon the distinctive legacy of Al Bateen Executive Airport, the region's only dedicated private jet airport.

Al Bateen Executive Airport, conveniently located with center-of-town road connectivity, provides rapid access to Abu Dhabi's key financial, tourist and entertainment destinations.

Behind the terminal's futuristic faade lies a personal oasis complete with lavish furnishing and finishes, synonymous with the Jetex brand. Guests traveling via Jetex Abu Dhabi will experience a sense of exclusivity and intimate privacy coupled with award-winning hospitality. With on-site immigration and customs support, the passenger experience is fast and smooth during both arrival and departure.

Commenting on the occasion, Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, said:“The opening of Jetex Abu Dhabi marks a milestone for our brand and confirms our commitment to the region. We are especially excited to bring the Jetex experience to the UAE capital. We promise a regal welcome to this beautiful city for our international guests as well as to ensure that every need is anticipated, every wish is granted and every minute is memorable when you are with us at Jetex Abu Dhabi.”

Al Bateen Executive Airport is one of five airports managed and operated by Abu Dhabi Airports. Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports said:“The renovation of the VVIP Terminal at Al Bateen further strengthens the luxury service offering to our passengers. We are committed to developing our aviation assets and delivering the highest quality service standards to our clients.”



Jetex Abu Dhabi will stimulate further growth and expansion of the private aviation sector in the capital of the UAE. The globally recognized brand will create additional value and offer new opportunities to UAE citizens, residents and international travelers.

In 2022, the expansion work was completed at the airport, which involved the resurfacing and widening of the existing 3.2km runway to accommodate widebody aircrafts, in addition to upgraded ground lighting, enhanced signage and landscape to meet the highest levels of safety, compliance and accreditation.

The secure apron and hangar parking facilities can accommodate up to 50 aircraft, offering a wide range of ground handling services.

With flagship presence in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Jetex further cements its leading position in the United Arab Emirates.