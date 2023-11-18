Future Electronics Wins The 2023 Best Global Distributor Award From Diodes Incorporated

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 17, 2023 1:31 am - Future Electronics was presented with the Best Global Distributor award from Diodes Incorporated at their 2023 Global Distribution Conference.

Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently received Diodes Incorporated's Best Global Distributor Award for 2023.

Diodes Incorporated is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality analog, discrete, logic and mixed-signal semiconductors. Future Electronics and Diodes Incorporated have built a strong relationship over many years.

The award for Best Global Distributor was presented at Diodes Incorporated's 2023 Global Distribution Conference in Pattaya, Thailand in October. This is considered the top award given by the company.

The award was presented by Diodes Incorporated Chairman, President, and CEO Dr. Keh-Shew Lu and Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales and Marketing Emily Yang.“We are excited about our future and about working with these professionals,” said Diodes Incorporated on social media after the event.

Future Electronics Corporate Vice President YH Chin, Vice President Sunny Arora, and Corporate Vice President Matthew Rotholz accepted the award at the conference.“Together, with our strong partnership, we are ready to accelerate growth in 2024!” said the Future Electronics team.

Future Electronics is extremely proud of this great achievement and thanks Diodes Incorporated for putting together a wonderful event.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets.

Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales offices are located in Plano, Texas, and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located across the globe. Their market focus is on high-growth, end-user applications.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

