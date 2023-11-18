Canadian, Japanese Pms Discuss Further Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida have discussed further support for Ukraine in countering Russia's full-scale aggression.

Trudeau's office said this in a statement following the meeting between the two leaders, Ukrinform reports.

"They [Trudeau and Kishida] reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal and unjustifiable aggression and discussed next steps in providing assistance," the statement reads.

They also discussed defense cooperation between Canada and Japan "and committed to work together to address global crises, including the conflict in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza as well as North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs."

"Prime Minister Trudeau commended Japan's leadership and coordination efforts in upholding the rules-based international order throughout its G7 Presidency," Trudeau's office said.

Photo: Justin Trudeau / Facebook