MSC Qatar Organises Blood Donation Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MSC Qatar, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation's Blood Donor Unit, organised a blood donation campaign at the MSC Qatar Office.

This event, a pivotal component of MSC's corporate social responsibility programme, was designed to fortify the blood supply in Qatar's hospitals, emphasising the organisation's commitment to community welfare.

The blood donation drive received an overwhelmingly positive response from MSC staff, who enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to contribute to a humanitarian cause that directly supports patients on their journey to recovery.

The altruism displayed by the employees, coupled with the eagerness of neighbouring communities to participate, underscored the genuine impact of collective efforts in advancing social well-being.

In a statement, MSC Qatar expressed its delight at the robust response and the altruistic spirit exhibited by both staff and neighbors. The company emphasised the significance of such initiatives in fostering public awareness about the critical need for blood donation. Beyond the potential to save lives, MSC highlighted the positive health benefits that donors themselves can experience.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response from our staff, along with our neighbors, who were more than eager to help and donate. We believe that such initiatives raise public awareness to the importance of donating blood, donating blood is a generous thing to do. It not only help save lives, but on the health benefits to the donors themselves,” remarked the CFO Jayakumar Pillai.

The blood donation campaign, held within MSC's Conference room starting at 10am, witnessed an outpouring of support. To further encourage participation, staff members were encouraged to inform their family and friends, extending the impact of the initiative beyond the company walls.

To express gratitude to the generous donors, light snacks were provided, creating a positive and supportive atmosphere during the event. MSC Qatar extended heartfelt thanks to all donors for their selfless contributions, emphasising that their actions directly contribute to the well-being of the wider community.

As MSC Qatar continues to prioritise social responsibility, partnerships with organizations like Hamad Medical Corporation reinforce the company's dedication to making a meaningful impact on the health and welfare of Qatar's residents.