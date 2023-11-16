Bombing Field Hospital In Gaza Reflects Israeli Rage At Jordan's Stance On Gaza War, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and official spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin stated that Israel's bombing of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza reflects Israel's rage at Jordan's steadfastness in ending the war in Gaza, preventing displacement, and allowing humanitarian and relief aid to enter.During a phone call on Amen FM radio on Thursday, Mubaidin stated that the injury of seven field hospital staff members was a response to skeptics and the fifth column, who had been questioning the hospital and harming its reputation, as well as the reputation of Jordan's brave armed forces.Additionally, he said that Israel is "uneasy" with Jordan's diplomatic efforts, which led to the adoption of a Jordanian draft resolution, supported by 120 countries, demanding an end to the aggression against Gaza and the delivery of aid to its residents.Mubaidin reiterated that the field hospital will continue to operate under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, who emphasized since the start of the war on Gaza the importance of the hospital in providing healthcare and treatment services to the people of the Gaza Strip.During his speech at the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh last week, His Majesty emphasized the importance of creating an international coalition to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip, added the minister.Mubaidin went on by saying that what is happening in Gaza is more than a war crime; it is genocide and legitimization of Israeli power and arrogance, resulting in the complete destruction of all vital installations and facilities, homes, houses, mosques, and churches. "Whoever bombs a church or a mosque is on the verge of bombing a hospital, regardless of its description or form."He said Jordan sent the sixth relief plane today carrying 45 tons of medical supplies to Egypt's El Arish International Airport to be delivered to hospitals in Gaza through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), adding that trucks are transporting daily shipments of wheat to the West Bank under the cabinet's decision to allocate 45,000 tons of wheat and grains in aid.The minister ended the phone call by commending the Public Security Directorate cadres for their efforts in maintaining the safety of peaceful protesters who expressed the Jordanian people's opposition to the war on Gaza. He also praised the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army for defending the borders and ensuring the security of the country and its citizens.