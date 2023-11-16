India Continues To Pump Arms, Ammunition Into Armenia, Yerevan Aches For New Supplies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. "Good" friends
of Armenia continue to supply this aggressor country with arms,
knowing that this only undermines efforts to achieve lasting peace
in the South Caucasus.
According to media reports, the Indian company Munitions India
Limited will supply Armenia with 150,000 units of grenades of 30
and 40 mm caliber.
It is noted that India supplied 5 million units of 7.62 mm
caliber cartridges to Armenia two months ago.
"In August of this year, Armenia received six 155 mm ATAGS
howitzers from India. This was the first cargo to Armenia as part
of a large contract agreed with India. The defense agreement calls
for the delivery of 90 ATAGS units to Armenia for a total cost of
$155.5 million. In addition, 84 additional howitzers will be
transferred to Armenia in stages over the next three years," the
media reported.
India and nations comparable to it in this context, which are
actively equipping Armenia, where revanchist forces exist even in
the new reality in the South Caucasus, demonstrate that they are
not interested in regional stability. Although the South Caucasus
is geographically distant from India, the region is vital because
it is at the crossroads of significant transportation corridors
that also run through India. As a result, India should be concerned
with regional stability.
With this policy, Armenia shows its unreasonable goals once
more. This demonstrates once again that Yerevan does not need
peace.
