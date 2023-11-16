India Continues To Pump Arms, Ammunition Into Armenia, Yerevan Aches For New Supplies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. "Good" friends of Armenia continue to supply this aggressor country with arms, knowing that this only undermines efforts to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

According to media reports, the Indian company Munitions India Limited will supply Armenia with 150,000 units of grenades of 30 and 40 mm caliber.

It is noted that India supplied 5 million units of 7.62 mm caliber cartridges to Armenia two months ago.

"In August of this year, Armenia received six 155 mm ATAGS howitzers from India. This was the first cargo to Armenia as part of a large contract agreed with India. The defense agreement calls for the delivery of 90 ATAGS units to Armenia for a total cost of $155.5 million. In addition, 84 additional howitzers will be transferred to Armenia in stages over the next three years," the media reported.

India and nations comparable to it in this context, which are actively equipping Armenia, where revanchist forces exist even in the new reality in the South Caucasus, demonstrate that they are not interested in regional stability. Although the South Caucasus is geographically distant from India, the region is vital because it is at the crossroads of significant transportation corridors that also run through India. As a result, India should be concerned with regional stability.

With this policy, Armenia shows its unreasonable goals once more. This demonstrates once again that Yerevan does not need peace.

