Mango Animate Provides 2D Rigging Software To Facilitate Animation Creation

November 14, 2023 7:19 pm - Mango Animate provides easy-to-use 2D rigging software, Mango Character Maker, to help animators, designers, and content creators make vivid and lifelike animated characters.

Character animation has traditionally been a complex and time-consuming process, often requiring specialized skills and resources. Mango Animate's 2D rigging ( tool simplifies character animation creation, making it accessible to users of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals.

Mango Character Maker serves as a valuable solution, streamlining the 2D rigging process. Users can bring characters to life without the need for extensive technical expertise, making character animation a seamless and enjoyable experience.

An efficient way to quickly create a 2D rigging character is by using the premade character templates. Mango Character Maker offers a vast library of premade characters, including humans and animals, for users to choose from according to different purposes. All templates are highly customizable, which means users can change characters' poses, facial expressions, outfits, and more. Various customization options fit users' creative vision.

While premade characters are valuable resources, Mango Character Maker also accommodates users who wish to create custom characters. It supports PNG and PSD file formats, allowing users to import their character designs. The user-friendly 2D rigging tool facilitates animated video creation, enabling users to achieve professional-level results in a matter of minutes.

Completed characters can be exported in multiple formats, including MP4, MOV, PNG, and more. Users can select the desired size and background options for their character animations. This versatility allows animators to seamlessly integrate their characters into a wide range of projects, from video games and cartoons to animated movies.

Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, emphasized the impact of this 2D rigging tool, stating,“Mango Animate revolutionizes character animation creation by providing a user-friendly tool that unleashes users' creativity and flexibility. It sets new standards in character rigging.”

Mango Animate is a dynamic and innovative animation software provider, dedicated to making animation creation accessible to users of all backgrounds. It empowers animators to bring characters to life, offering dynamic movements, expressive emotions, and storytelling capabilities.